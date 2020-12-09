Vidant CEO concerns about covid in hospitals

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The rising COVID cases are a concern for local hospitals…even as they prepare to receive and give the vaccine to their front-line employees. In fact, medical workers are at the center if the biggest concern for Vidant Health’s CEO.

Vidant CEO Michael Waldrum says workers at Vidant facilities are prepared for when they get the vaccine. But they are also worried about how COVID is spreading through the community, and adding more patients to their hospitals here in the east.

Doctor Waldrum says personal protective gear for employees and available beds are not problems that Vidant is facing. Instead, his biggest concern is the health care groups limited work force. Waldrum says there’s a lack of health care workers like nurses, doctors, and technicians. He says that shortage limits their capacity and ability to serve patients.

”There is a house on fire, and it’s raging, and if the vaccine is a fire hose, we need that fire to be as small as possible for it to work. So the ability and the timeline for it to work depends on the size of that fire” Dr. Mike Waldrum, CEO Vidant Health

Dr. Waldrum says Vidant is handling current COVID cases, he states, “at the system level it’s about ten percent of our capacity in the in-person setting that is being consumed for active COVID patients.”

But, Waldrum says he’s certain Vidant and its workers will be overwhelmed if there is another surge in the virus. He’s hoping to protect those workers in the upcoming weeks…with the COVID vaccine.

The promise of a vaccine has been discussed for months; and now it may be just days away before it’s distributed to our health care workers and long-term care residents.

One difficulty of the vaccines are that they must be kept in extremely cold and controlled temperatures. Something Dr. Waldrum says Vidant has the capabilities of handling. Waldrum says Vidant has the tools and resources to properly manage and maintain the shots at their own facilities. When 9OYS asked Waldrum about his concerns about the vaccine…he says, he has none. The doctor and executive says he’s researched and read all the vaccine studies, and is confident in its safety and effectiveness.

“When I’m eligible I’ll be the first in that part of the line to get it because I know it’s safe and will help us all get to where we want to be which is to have healthy communities. Which means more economy, and more health, and it means our kids getting back to school, and all the things I know we all want to have.” Dr. Michael Waldrum, CEO Vidant Health

Dr. Waldrum says he hopes others plan to get the vaccine when it’s available, if we want our economy and region to eventually get back to normal. He also encourages people to continue following those three W’s – – wearing masks, washing hands, and waiting six feet apart. Waldrum says that will help keep his hospitals, and other medical facilities from being overwhelmed by the virus.