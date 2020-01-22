Vidant, ECU Brody School of Medicine successfully perform first-in-state GammaTile™ procedure

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Surgeons and care providers at Vidant Cancer Care and the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University successfully performed GammaTile™ Therapy, the first procedure of its kind in the state of North Carolina.

The procedure is a surgically targeted radiation therapy, designed to delay aggressive tumor regrowth for patients with brain tumors.

By implanting 3D-collagen tiles containing Cesium radiation in the patient’s brain, the procedure eliminates the need for additional hospital or clinic visits for ongoing radiation therapy.

With GammaTile, patients receive treatment from the comfort of their homes, going about their daily life.

“Keeping care close to home is an important part of Vidant’s mission to improve the health and well-being of eastern North Carolina,” said Stuart Lee, MD, chief of neurosurgery for Vidant Medical Center. “This procedure enables us to meet that goal while providing effective treatment and improving quality of life for those battling brain cancer. I am incredibly proud of the care team here at Vidant as well as our partners at ECU for their tireless work in making this new treatment a reality in the East.”

GammaTile Therapy starts targeting recurring tumor cells immediately upon placement.

90% of the radiation dose is delivered in 33 days and after 100 days, the radiation sources are considered completely free of radiation.

Additionally, the body naturally absorbs the collagen tiles and only small, inactive rods remain in the body.

GammaTile Therapy is offered to patients who have undergone previous procedures, but whose tumors returned.

“In some circumstances, patients cannot tolerate additional radiation treatment or don’t have the time and resources for traditional radiation therapy,” said Dr. Matthew Sean Peach, a radiation oncologist at ECU’s Brody School of Medicine and Vidant Medical Center. “This procedure is important for our community because it offers a treatment option for patients who previously wouldn’t have had options. They don’t need to travel to Raleigh, Texas or New York; they can get cutting-edge medical treatments right here in Greenville.”

Patients are supported by a multi-disciplinary cancer care team both before and after the procedure, which is designed to help patients and their care-givers navigate their cancer journey.

VMC is one of eight locations in the country offering GammaTile Therapy to patients.

The procedure represents Vidant and Brody’s shared mission of bringing high-quality health care to eastern North Carolina.