‘Virtual’ and ‘Ghost’ kitchens bringing in extra cash to restaurants during COVID-19 pandemic

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Nationwide, restaurants are coming up with different ways to stay in business as the pandemic continues.

Ghost or virtual kitchens is a new idea helping with that.

A virtual kitchen is a food service that serves people only by delivery or pick-up based on phone orders or online ordering. It is a separate food entity that operates out of an existing restaurant’s kitchen.

Here in Eastern North Carolina, a virtual kitchen is coming right out of Jacksonville’s Pizza Bonez.

We found virtual dining concepts who offered many celebrity concepts with Mr. Beast and we found the Mr. Beast smash burger concept fit our kitchens vacancy. Aaron Flahardy, Marketing Manager

It’s not just the hype. The adoption of the Mr. Beast virtual kitchen increased gross revenue by 10%, allowing them to keep their workers employed as the pandemic continues.

The burger became so popular that Pizza Bonez decided to make it an option for pick-up and not just delivery. Flahardy said people are coming from surrounding counties to get their hands on a Mr. Beast Burger, and there is more to the menu.

You can order by any national delivery service, on the Mr. Beast Burger app and the website.