Wake County deputies continue search off Durant Road for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a 24-year-old suspect who is on the run following a brief chase on Friday.

Raequan Mudd (WCSO)

Deputies are looking for Raequan Mudd after he shot into an occupied swelling Thursday night, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said. He also faces an arson charge.

Just after 10 a.m. Friday, deputies located Mudd near Durant and Falls of Neuse roads. The sheriff’s office said Mudd wouldn’t stop when deputies attempted to pull him over.

Mudd drove west on Durant Road for about 1.5 miles before he crashed his SUV at Honeycutt Road.

He ran from the scene on foot and has eluded capture since, the sheriff’s office said.

“It’s a little unnerving to be honest with you,” said Jeff Mayone. He lives just a half a mile from where the crash happened.

“I was sitting outside and my wife called me and said hey what’s going on on Durant and Honeycutt? I said ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about.’ Then I heard the helicopters,” Mayone said.

A Highway Patrol helicopter is being used in the search. Raleigh police, Northern Wake firefighters, and Wake County EMS were all at the scene as well.

“It’s kind of scary because with what’s going on in society today you never know what’s going to happen,” said Mayone.

Mudd should be considered armed and dangerous, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone who may have noticed the suspect is asked to call 9-1-1 or the Wake County Sheriff’s Office at 919-856-6911.

Abbotts Creek Elementary School, which is about three miles east of the scene on Durant Road, was on lockdown because of the search.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area.