Washington business owner remains positive after overnight fire destroys his shop

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A Beaufort County business owner says he’s trying to stay positive after an overnight fire destroyed his woodworking shop.

The cause of the downtown Washington fire is still under investigation.

Lee Galt owns Bear Creek Woodworks.

At 1:00 a.m., Galt got the call that the building housing his business was in flames.

He says his losses add up to more than 50 thousand dollars.

“It looks like it’s going to be near total loss of my equipment,” said Galt. “It looks like there might be some lumber left over, some small tools, but a lot of the big equipment…the roof caved in on it and it’s pretty messed up.”

Galt says he was working out of his home garage a year ago.

Now, he has to start over.

Galt is staying positive, despite the setback.

“What’s important for me now is to focus on what I got to do next,” he said. “I owe it to my guys. We’re going to keep going. We’re going to rebuild. This is just a hiccup. A year from now, we’ll be even farther along.”

Galt has a message for others facing hardships.

“When bad things happen like this, you can’t let it keep you down,” he said. “You got to keep going. People count on you. You can always find a reason not to do something. Try and overcome that and figure out a way to be better.”

Galt’s friends set up a GoFundMe account to help with expenses.