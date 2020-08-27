Washington City Council appoints new mayor

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT)- The city of Washington has a new mayor.

This decision comes two weeks after the passing of Mayor Mac Hodges due to COVID-19.

In a unanimous vote, Washington’s City Council chose former Mayor Pro Tem Donald Sadler to step into the role of mayor.

After ten years of service, city council had to choose a new mayor.

“Mayor Mac Hodges was a friend and his passing is a tragic loss to this city,” said Sadler. “Sadly, the council has the duty to vote on a successor.”

In a virtual meeting Wednesday night, Sadler took his oath, making him mayor.

“I’m appointed mayor to fill Mayor Hodges’ big shoes,” he said. “They are big shoes to fill.”

Sadler says this is bittersweet.

“It is my honor to accept this appointment,” he said. “It is also painful to serve under these circumstances. I pray God strengthen me to serve Washington well.”

Council members also voted one of their own, Richard Brooks, to be mayor pro tem.

“I’m overjoyed with serving our city with more responsibility,” Brooks said. “With all of your help, I can do a better job.”

Council also voted for Mike Wrenn to fill Brooks’ seat.

Both Brooks and Wrenn accepted these nominations.