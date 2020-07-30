Washington County Sheriff shares update on injured deputy

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) – A Washington County deputy, Alfonzo Boyd, is in the hospital after a crash while on duty.

Boyd has had several surgeries since Sunday’s collision with a suspected car thief.

Washington County Sheriff, Johnny Barnes, says Boyd has a long way to go, but is on the road to recovery.

“The officer was out protecting the citizens,” said Barnes. “He was in a situation where he could’ve ended up giving his life for someone else.”

Barnes got the news Sunday of his deputy’s condition.

“He dodged a bullet,” said Barnes. “It could’ve very well easily been fatal.”

His only feeling?

Gratitude.

“You have to thank the good Lord upstairs every time something like this happens,” said Barnes. “Sometimes you just know there was some intervention to keep them from being hurt even worse.”

Boyd has several injuries.

“Lacerations all over the top of his head,” said Barnes. “He has a tooth knocked out. He has a crushed heel. And the other side, his ankle is completely crushed.”

Boyd is still in the hospital, but has communicated with Barnes via text.

“When he’s awake, he seems to be in good spirits,” said Barnes. “He’s got a long road to be able to get back to work.”

Sheriff Barnes wants to share this message with the community:

“Most of the officers that’s in this country, especially in our area, all they want is what’s right,” he said.

There’s no word yet on when Boyd will be released from the hospital, but he is expected to make a full recovery.

Barnes says the wives of some of the Washington County officers are planning a t-shirt drive to support Boyd and his family.

Look out for that information on the Washington County Sheriff Facebook page.