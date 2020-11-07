Washington man holding Family Feud-style fundraiser

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A Washington man is raising money to give back to others in need during the holidays.

This is a fundraiser with a twist. For five dollars, you can help give a turkey or ham to someone in need during the holidays, while also playing a fun and familiar game.

It’s called ‘The Answer is? Game Show.’ It’s similar to Family Feud. Players pick a category, press the buzzer when they know the answer and the winner gets to spin a wheel and pick a prize.

The best part? They’re not the only ones who benefit.

“When you’re homeless, you already have strikes against you,” said Joseph Savage, creator of the fundraiser. “You’re already in a depressed state because you don’t have a home. But if you can get a hot meal from somewhere, this will be a great thing to help you out.”

The money Savage raises goes to buying hams and turkeys for the Zion Shelter and Kitchen in Washington. This idea of fun and games was inspired by a personal tragedy. Savage’s son was hit by a car at 16. Doctors didn’t think he would make it.

“When I heard that, I stepped to the side and I prayed to God that he’d give me back my son,” said Savage. “I’d do whatever I can to serve him better.”

His son didn’t just pull through, but is now healthy. Savage has been putting on this fundraiser for 10 years, fulfilling his promise he made to God.

Savage is hoping to buy 60 turkeys and 40 hams to distribute at Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“God blessed me to do this mission,” he said. “I plan on continuing to do it until God gives me another assignment.”

Savage plans to have the game show set up at the Piggly Wiggly in Washington on week days until December 19.