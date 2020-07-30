Washington Mayor Mac Hodges is in the hospital fighting COVID-19

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Beaufort County is seeing its COVID-19 case numbers rise.

It now has more than 320 positive cases, including Washington Mayor Mac Hodges.

He is being treated at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for COVID-19.

The mayor’s daughter is posting updates on Facebook, saying he’s on a ventilator, but adjusting well to treatment.

Hopes are high in this close community.

“Mayor we are all concerned to learn of your misfortune and we are all thinking about you we’re all praying for you and looking for your return from the hospital as quickly as possible,” says Mike Kilpatrick, a Washington resident.

Mayor Mac Hodges has fought the virus for a couple weeks.

Jonathan Russell, the Washington City Manager explains, “Doctors are taking measures to ensure that he’s receiving adequate rest and nutrition and help fight the virus but again he is stable.

Russell says the mayor and his family are in good spirits.

Washington native Katie Godwin has encouraging words for her mayor.

“He’s done a lot for the community we’re all praying for him. He means a lot to this community and he’s done a lot so we’re all pulling for him and we wish Mayor Mac the best and a quick recovery,” says Godwin.

City workers are pulling together while Mayor Hodges is in the hospital.

They also say this shows why everyone has to do their part in flattening the curve.

“Take the necessary precautions in order to keep the spread of the virus down to a minimum,” Russell says.

City officials want to remind everyone to continue following COVID-19 guidelines, including wearing a mask, social distancing and frequent hand washing.