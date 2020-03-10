Washington Streetscape project to begin in April

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) A Washington City Council meeting Monday decided the fate of a multi-million dollar streetscape project, that’s been in talks for nearly three years.

The decision was unanimous to start building.

Costing the city around $3.4 million, the project will begin in April and will fix sidewalks and landscaping on Main Street in Washington, from Gladden to Market streets.

It’s goal is making the downtown area a nicer and more attractive area for locals and visitors.

A sketch of what Main Street will look like once the project is finished.

It’ll take nearly six months to complete the project, and cost the city around four million dollars.

Along with the improvement of exteriors, city sewage, electric, and stormwater will also be updated during the project.

Limiting the amount of traffic and inconvenience to the public is also a main priority for the project.

City Manager Jonathan Russell says the project should cause utilities to be disconnected for no longer than 24 hours a day, while construction takes place.

Still, some local business owners are concerned about the project.

A map showing where construction for the project will take place, on Main Street from Gladden to Market.

“People will walk to some stores, but they want to park in front, walk-in, grab-and-go. It’s drastically going to change my scope of a business,” says Tracy Warren, owner of Warren’s Sports Hardware.

Russell, however, says they’ll work with local business owners to make sure their voices are heard.