Goldsboro, N.C. – On Tuesday, June 20, Wayne County Public Schools (WCPS) will hold two Classified Job Fairs for prospective bus drivers, cafeteria workers, maintenance staff, transportation staff, instructional assistants, receptionists, and other non-certified positions. The Job Fairs will be held at the WCPS Professional Development & Family Engagement Center from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The center is located at 415 S Virginia Street in Goldsboro.

“We are advertising for all classified positions and encourage qualified applicants with an interest or desire to work in our schools to attend one of these two job fair events,” states Dr. Yvette Smith Mason, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources & Professional Development. “We will have principals, department representatives, and district HR staff on hand to answer questions about qualifications, salaries, and benefits. We will also walk prospective employees through the application process.”

WCPS offers competitive salaries and touts annual pay increases for classified staff, state health benefits, and retirement benefits. It is worth noting that this year WCPS and the Wayne County Board of Education established salary schedules and increased salaries for classified positions. Based on need, the salaries were further increased for maintenance positions.

New for 2023-2024, the starting pay for school bus drivers will jump to $16.17 per hour beginning July 1, with a 30 step salary schedule which has annual salary increases. Prospective employees can find important resources, including a listing of all classified salaries, information about the application process, and available jobs via the following links: