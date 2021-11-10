‘We are honored to be able to give back to soldiers:’ The Blood Connection raising donations for veterans

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With Veterans Day coming one major blood center wants to make sure it does its part in supporting those who’ve served.

The Blood Connection is working hard these next couple of days to get donations sent over to The Blood Center of America’s Special Forces Wounded Warrior Fund.

The initiative, which began the ninth, goes until the eleventh. For those who donate at The Blood Connections Eastern North Carolina Center in Raleigh, TBC will donate $10 to the fund. Delisa English is the CEO of The Blood Connection and a veteran herself.

She says she is excited to support a fund like this because she knows firsthand what it is like to go through challenges during and after one’s time in the military.

“This program allows us to take care of them in their most vulnerable times as well as also to take care of their family members who may also be suffering,” said English.

Ellen Kirtner with TBC says this is an easy way for those across Eastern North Carolina and even into South Carolina and Georgia to be able to give back in multiple ways.

“We’re really trying to raise awareness and money for those who have served and made their sacrifices. But it’s really an easy way for the community to get involved in giving back to those who have sacrificed as well,” said Kirtner.

The donation event is in competition with The Blood Assurance, another community blood center out of Tennessee. They describe it as a friendly rivalry as both are working hard to get funds donated for these veterans.

Although the donations only come out of the Raleigh center for this specific initiative, TBC has mobile trucks and pop-up events for blood donations so even after this initiative representatives say they’re working hard to get to a city you live in to help with the shortage in blood supply.