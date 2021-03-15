‘We’re all missing that revenue’: event planners look forward to BBQ Fest

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — BBQ Fest on the Neuse is back.

The festival that brings thousands of people to Lenoir County won’t look the same this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“We can’t just jump into a 50,000 people event, but we can ease into a smaller event,” said Lenoir County Extension Director Tammy Kelly.

Normally, there are more than 100 cook teams and 125 vendors. This year, event planners are cutting back.

“I’ve taken 60 cook teams,” said Kelly. “They’re taking 40 vendors. They’re going to put spaces in between the cook teams. We’ve asked the cook teams not to bring but like one helper.”

There won’t be any carnival rides. There will still be live music but on a smaller scale. People will be asked to follow COVID precautions.

“We’ll have hand sanitizer everywhere. Masks will be available,” said Kelly.

Event coordinators said they want to have the festival this year, since it was canceled in 2020.

“We’re all missing that revenue,” she said. “We think the downtown businesses are very excited about doing something. We’ve had a great response from them, so we hope this will boost their business a little bit, too.”

Planners hope BBQ Fest on the Neuse will be a success so they can set a good example for future pandemic events.

“We feel like we’re going to sort of be watched by other events that have been canceled,” said Kelly. “We’re trying to kind of ease into this a little bit and be real safe and hopefully we’ll be the poster child for the rest of them coming along behind us.”

BBQ Fest on the Neuse will take place May 7-8.