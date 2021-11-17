What impact to the economy can you expect to see from the new “ECU Health” announcement?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University and Vidant Health have announced they will officially merge to become ‘ECU Health’.

ECU Health, it’s a name you can expect to see not only here in town but all over Eastern North Carolina. The two institutes announced that after years of already working closely together in many ways, they will now officially join forces while retaining their separate legal entities.

Uconda Dunn is the VP of Business Development for the Greenville ENC Alliance and she says, this news proves huge for Pitt county and the eastern part of our state.

“It helps us to be able to say that Greenville definitely is the hub of eastern North Carolina to be able to provide this opportunity for our citizens, for our companies and for new people looking into our community,” said Dunn.

She also explains how a merger between a major healthcare company and university like ECU makes our region more marketable to bring newcomers in.

“It helps us in our recruitment and to be able to sell and market Greenville and Pitt County as a destination for employers and for companies to come and grow into those here to continue to thrive,” said Dunn.

Current industries like research, medical devices and supplies amongst others are expected to see a great boost as ECU will help to further that academic background.

The partnership between the two is expected to officially kick into gear at the start of the new year. To learn more about what the actual merger between the two companies is expected to offer, click here.