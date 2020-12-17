What you need to know if you’re buying or selling items on social media

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Buying and selling items online is a popular way to get a deal or make a quick buck.

But there is risk involved in exchanging merchandise with strangers. With the holidays right around the corner, many people are buying and selling things on social media. Police are warning people to be careful when meeting up with a buyer or seller they don’t know.

“Anytime you meet a stranger to exchange merchandise, there’s always some level of risk involved,” said Kristen Hunter with the Greenville Police Department.

Hunter says this time of year, social media shopping scams are common. On Monday, Winterville Police arrested two juveniles for this very reason. The males, posing under the name Ty’John Smith, claimed to have an iPhone for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

“The suspects would come out of the darkness from a yard and approach the vehicle,” said Chief Ryan Willhite with the Winterville Police Department. “If you were the unfortunate person to bring cash with you to pay for this iPhone, they would basically let you look at the iPhone and I think at least in one instance, they would take the cash and then they would snatch the iPhone back and run away.”

To help avoid these incidents, GPD recommends using its internet exchange zones, located at each of the department’s three substations.

“We can’t guarantee that an officer can be present for every single exchange,” said Hunter. “The areas are under 24-hour surveillance.”

If you can’t meet at one of the internet exchange zones, Hunter suggests meeting at a well-lit and heavily populated shopping center during the daylight hours. Hunter said there are tell-tale signs that a buyer or seller isn’t legit.

“Sometimes you may have individuals who act like they’re selling an item, but may not be able to provide pictures or may be very vague in their description of what they look like or where to meet them,” Hunter said.

Bottom line, Hunter said, if someone isn’t willing to meet you at the police department, you shouldn’t meet them at all.