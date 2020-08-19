Williamston welcomes Roanoke River mural

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The town of Williamston is welcoming a new piece of art to its downtown area, the Roanoke River mural.

The mural was created in partnership with Williamston Downtown and the Martin County Arts Council.

Mike Bennett, a Williamston native, is the artist behind the mural.

He started the project in June and revealed his work last week.

Williamston officials said this is part of the town’s continued efforts to expand and beautify their downtown area.

“The mural itself is a scene of the Roanoke River with a horse drinking from the river and three kids flying kites and on each kite is a design to be one of the quilt squares that are throughout martin county. It’s a tourism thing in essence,” said Zach Dickerson, Planning & Downtown Marketing Coordinator for the town of Williamston.

A new bakery is also open in downtown. The town is planning a grand opening celebration for a new motorcycle shop downtown.