Wilson, Edgecombe schools closed Thursday due to rain, threat of flooding

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Wilson County Schools and Edgecombe County Public Schools will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 12 due to heavy rain and the potential for flooding across the area, officials said.

According to an advisory on the school district’s website, Wilson County’s Emergency Management is expecting continued heavy rain and additional flooding.

The school district says it will be closed to all students and staff and there will not be any remote learning or Virtual Academy classes.

“Numerous roads and streets are already reported as flooded and are unsafe. Please stay safe and heed all travel warnings!” the advisory reads.

A 2-mile stretch of Interstate 95 was closed in both directions near Wilson because of flooding, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said Wednesday evening.

NCDOT issued an alert just before 7:15 p.m. that I-95 is flooded near exit 119 for I-795/US-264. The road is closed between mile markers 119 and 121.

The alert said the road is expected to reopen by 11 p.m.

Due to the anticipated heavy rain expected to continue overnight and the potential for flash flooding, all schools will be closed tomorrow, Thursday, November 12, 2020. There will be no in-person classes, remote learning or virtual classes. Stay stay everyone! — Edgecombe County Public Schools (@ECPSchools_NC) November 12, 2020

Edgecombe County Public Schools joined Wilson County in canceling all such classes on Thursday due to the threat of inclement weather.