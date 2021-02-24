WNCT NOW Afternoon: 15k raised for ECU’s LGBTQ Center; 3 Doctors save woman’s life on flight

WNCT
by: Emily Cervarich
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Join 9OYS Emily Cervarich for all the latest top stories nationwide and here in the east.
SEE MORE:
Gov. Cooper expected to discuss possible easing of NC COVID-19 restrictions during news conference
ECU’s Dr. Jesse R. Peel LGBTQ Center to announce record crowdfunding campaign
Storm Team 9 Forecast: Sunshine and south winds will lead to a warm afternoon
Williamston parents charged with homicide, child abuse in 2-month-old infant death from 2019
Congressman Murphy’s team visits Duplin Co. to connect with community
WNCT-TV