JACKSONVILLE – The N.C. Department of Transportation is increasing the speed limits of two sections of roadways in Onslow County.

Based on the results of a recent study by the department with the City of Jacksonville’s support, Jacksonville Bypass (U.S. 17/N.C. 24) between U.S. 258 and Marine Boulevard (U.S. 17 Business) will increase from 55 mph to 60 mph. Jacksonville Parkway from Marine Boulevard to Western Boulevard (N.C. 53) will increase from 45 mph to 50 mph.