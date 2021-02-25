WNCT NOW Afternoon: Can mouthwash slow COVID-19; and where has flu season gone?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) -- Greenville police were forced to shoot and kill a pit bull that got through the fence of a homeowner and attacked and killed another pit bull.

Greenville Police Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter said officers were called to 1000 W. 4th St. shortly after 7 a.m. to a report of a dog attack. The homeowner said an unleashed pit bull got through his fence and began attacking their pit bull, which was tied up in the backyard.