WNCT NOW Afternoon: Derek Chauvin Trial Day 3; Cicadas are coming back!

(Pitt County) - The Pitt County Health Department today launched its Say Yes! COVID Test At-Home Testing Challenge, which provides residents of Greenville and Pitt County access to free, rapid COVID-19 tests that they can self-administer in the comfort of their home. Say Yes! COVID Test encourages Greenville–Pitt County residents to use the tests three times a week, regardless of symptoms, to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and keep the community healthy.

“It is an honor that Greenville–Pitt County has been selected as one of only two Say Yes! COVID Test communities in the United States,” said Dr. John Silvernail, Pitt County Health Director. “Free, community-wide, self-administered testing offers Greenville–Pitt County residents a unique advantage to reduce the spread of COVID-19 right here where we live, work, learn, and play. We expect that participants will be high—our community will not want to miss the chance to Say Yes! COVID Test,” said Dr. Silvernail.