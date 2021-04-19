WNCT NOW Afternoon: Derek Chauvin trial moves into closing arguments; All U.S. adults eligible for COVID vaccine

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Join 9OYS’ Emily Cervarich for all the latest top stories nationwide and here in the east.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about the American Jobs Plan at Guilford Technical Community College
All US adults should be eligible for vaccines Monday, according to Biden’s deadline
Storm Team 9 Forecast: Isolated strong/severe storms likely this afternoon
Chauvin trial: Closing arguments begin Monday
12 arrested after downtown Raleigh protest declared ‘unlawful assembly’ by police Sunday night
‘A pillar and stalwart.’ Charlotte resident and oldest living American dies at 116

