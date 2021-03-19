WNCT NOW Afternoon: Gov. Cooper visits Greenville vaccine site; honoring the Atlanta shooting victims

WNCT
by: Emily Cervarich
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)
Governor Cooper visits Greenville Friday to see Vidant/Pitt large scale vaccine clinic
Gov. Cooper orders lowering of US and NC flags to half-staff honoring the victims of tragedy in Atlanta Metropolitan area
Pres. Biden to meet with Asian American leaders following Atlanta spa shootings
Storm Team 9 Forecast: Cloudy, windy, and cool end to the week; quieter weekend ahead
Call for anti-discrimination legislation amid more violence against Asian Americans
Scam Alert: Why posting your COVID vaccine card may lead to fraud
