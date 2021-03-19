WNCT NOW Afternoon: Gov. Cooper visits Greenville vaccine site; honoring the Atlanta shooting victims

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) - Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered immediately to half-staff until sunset on Monday, March 22, 2021, honoring the victims of the tragedy in the Atlanta Metropolitan Area.

In tribute to the eight individuals who lost their lives on Tuesday and their families in mourning, all North Carolinians are encouraged to join in lowering flags to half-staff in their honor.