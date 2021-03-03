WNCT NOW Afternoon: Investigating rocket attacks on U.S. base in Iraq; Flea & tick collars leading to sickness

WNCT
by: Emily Cervarich
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Join 9OYS’ Emily Cervarich for all the latest top stories nationwide and here in Eastern North Carolina.
Gov. Roy Cooper to get vaccinated as Group 3 opens to elected officials, among others
Smoked at least 100 cigarettes in your lifetime? Then you can get vaccinated starting March 24 in North Carolina
Rockets hit Iraq airbase hosting US troops
Storm Team 9 Forecast: Dry weather and sunshine returns this afternoon
Pet sickness, death linked to flea and tick collar, investigation finds
Adopted twins separated at birth find each other living just 6 blocks apart
