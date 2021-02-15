WNCT NOW Afternoon: NC Senator Burr faces censure, London’s Chief Mouse Catcher celebrates a decade

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Join Emily Cervarich for all the latest and top stories nationwide and here in the east.

SEE MORE:

NC Republicans to consider censure for Burr after guilty vote against Trump during impeachment
A side effect of masking, distancing for COVID-19: Where has the flu gone in NC?
COVID-19 in NC: Hospitalizations hit lowest number since late-November
Nestle creates vegan KitKat bar without milk
Cat known as UK’s chief mouser celebrates 10 years on the prowl

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV