WNCT NOW Afternoon: NC Senator Burr faces censure, London’s Chief Mouse Catcher celebrates a decade

WNCT
by: Emily Cervarich
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Join Emily Cervarich for all the latest and top stories nationwide and here in the east.
SEE MORE:
NC Republicans to consider censure for Burr after guilty vote against Trump during impeachment
A side effect of masking, distancing for COVID-19: Where has the flu gone in NC?
COVID-19 in NC: Hospitalizations hit lowest number since late-November
Nestle creates vegan KitKat bar without milk
Cat known as UK’s chief mouser celebrates 10 years on the prowl
WNCT-TV