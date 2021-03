CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) -- Day'Ron Sharpe, the former South Central High School star and one of the top high school basketball recruits in the country when he joined the University of North Carolina, has announced he will turn pro.

Sharpe, a 6-foot-10 forward, posted the announcement on his Twitter page, saying in part, "I feel that I'm not ready for the next level. I've made it this far and there's no reason for me to stop now!