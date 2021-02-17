WNCT NOW Afternoon: Rush Limbaugh dies at 70; Pre-k teacher gives student new kidney

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Nearly all of the Democratic members of the South Carolina House walked out of the chamber in protest Wednesday before a vote on a bill that would ban nearly all abortions in the state. Republican members are expected to pass the measure easily and it will soon go to Republican Gov. Henry McMaster for his signature.

The proposal passed the Senate on Jan. 28. If the House passes it, it will face a final procedural vote on Thursday that likely won’t change the outcome. McMaster has promised to sign it as soon as possible.