WNCT NOW Afternoon: Second pandemic Easter; Godzilla vs. Kong special segment

WNCT
by: Emily Cervarich
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Join 9OYS’ Emily Cervarich for all the latest top stories nationwide and here in the east.
SEE MORE:
Chauvin trial: Emotional week of testimony continues Friday
How your second pandemic Easter will look different than the first
Storm Team 9 Forecast: Cold and sunny today; gradual warm up through Easter Sunday
Former disgruntled employee drives car into Walmart near Concord Mills
In hiring surge, US employers add 916,000 jobs in March
With ‘Godzilla vs. Kong,’ a little swagger returns to the box office
WNCT-TV