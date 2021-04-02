WNCT NOW Afternoon: Second pandemic Easter; Godzilla vs. Kong special segment

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — A car rammed into two Capitol Police officers at a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol on Friday afternoon, and the driver got out of the vehicle while appearing to brandish a knife before being shot by authorities, two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.

Both Capitol Police officers and the driver were taken to the hospital, with at least one officer in serious condition, the officials said. The driver was critically injured, they said.