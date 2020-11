GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) - The wait for our next president continues with the extended fight over final results from key states. The question remains...what happens if either candidate refuses to accept the election results?

A political concession usually happens when one candidate loses to an opponent in a campaign. In this case...it's the presidential race. Usually, a past and future president will meet to discuss the transfer of power. In some cases, letters are written from one person to another as well.