RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Nine county boards of elections are meeting on Friday to consider a total of at least 4,300 additional absentee by-mail ballots, and approved ballots will be added to the unofficial results on the State Board of Elections website after the meetings.

County boards of elections will continue to meet through November 13 to consider additional absentee by-mail ballots that arrive at their offices through November 12, provided they were postmarked on or before Election Day.