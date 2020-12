RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) -- Rep. Greg Murphy has joined six other state GOP representatives in the U.S. House in supporting a Texas lawsuit challenging President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in key states.

Rep. Mark Walker, who was not listed on the initial amicus brief supporting the lawsuit, also joined more than 100 other U.S. representatives seeking to overturn election results in four key battleground states -- Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.