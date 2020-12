GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) - It's the holiday season, which is considered to be a peaking point for deliveries through USPS, UPS, and FedEx. However, this year carriers say they began seeing a peak during the early stages of the pandemic and it hasn't stopped.

The reason for the hectic season is many shoppers are ordering online for gifts this year, instead of shopping in person. This only adds to the stress of delivery. Now, with a new COVID-19 vaccine entering the shipping picture, that takes priority over holiday presents.