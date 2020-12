GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) - It's the best of times, and also the most desperate of times. Holiday shopping is fueling economic and criminal activity, and that's causing a lot of headaches for people buying gifts and other essentials.

The Pitt County Sheriff's Office says there's a lot of opportunity for crime right now, mostly due to the amount of packages being left on the front porch. More criminal activity during the holidays isn't unusual. According to reports from the National Crime Victiminization Survey, two specific types of crime increase in December: Robbery and Personal Larceny. Robbery is taking property with force, and personal larceny is taking property without the person's consent. These two crimes increase about 20 percent during the last month of the year. There is some good news - more violent crimes tend to see a decline.