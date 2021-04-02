WNCT NOW Evening: Capitol Officer dead after car crashed into barricade; Ol’Roy Donuts celebrate Roy Williams retirement

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Join 9OYS’ Emily Cervarich for all the latest top stories nationwide and here in the east.

SEE MORE:

Capitol officer killed after suspect rams barricade; suspect dead, second officer injured
Washington County 18-year-old sacrifices life to shield 10-year-old from gunfire in New Jersey incident
Dunkin’ giving away free Ol’ Roy Donuts in celebration of Roy Williams’ retirement

https://www.wnct.com/news/international/train-crashes-in-taiwan-causing-injuries-possibly-deaths/

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV