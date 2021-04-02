WNCT NOW Evening: Capitol Officer dead after car crashed into barricade; Ol’Roy Donuts celebrate Roy Williams retirement

WNCT
by: Emily Cervarich
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Join 9OYS’ Emily Cervarich for all the latest top stories nationwide and here in the east.
SEE MORE:
Capitol officer killed after suspect rams barricade; suspect dead, second officer injured
Washington County 18-year-old sacrifices life to shield 10-year-old from gunfire in New Jersey incident
Dunkin’ giving away free Ol’ Roy Donuts in celebration of Roy Williams’ retirement
