WNCT NOW Evening: CDC says fully vaccinated American no longer required to wear masks outdoors

WNCT
by: Kelci O'Donnell
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join WNCT’s Kelci O’Donnell for the latest news and weather updates across Eastern North Carolina.
SEE MORE:
CDC says fully vaccinated Americans don’t need to wear a mask outside; Biden delivers remarks
Andrew Brown Jr. killed by bullet to back of the head from law enforcement, independent autopsy found; FBI launching investigation
Driver rescued after vehicle ends up in water in Tyrrell County
Storm Team 9 Forecast: Summerlike pattern on the way…
WNCT-TV