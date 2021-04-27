WNCT NOW Evening: CDC says fully vaccinated American no longer required to wear masks outdoors

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Local students got a unique opportunity to see how 3D printers create customized prosthetics for patients. Parent organizers with Classical Conversations of Kinston partnered with Additive America for an educative field trip of a lifetime.

Students and their parents got to walk through the step-by-step process of what it takes to create something on a 3D printer. From the materials and the coding process, all the way to the finished product.