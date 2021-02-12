WNCT NOW Evening: Former Olympic gold medalist charged on 7 counts for participation in D.C. riots; School leaders concernced over push to re-open

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Join 9OYS’ Emily Cervarich for all the latest top stories nationwide and here in the east.

LIVE: Trump’s defense rests case in impeachment trial; senators may now ask questions
Former Olympic swimmer Klete Keller indicted on 7 charges tied to storming the US Capitol
Mother of UPS driver killed in downtown Raleigh shooting has outburst in court
US Attorney of Eastern NC resigns at Biden’s request
State House passes bill requiring school systems to offer in-person learning option
Town of Atlantic Beach to host “Egg My Yard” on April 3

