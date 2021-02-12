WNCT NOW Evening: Former Olympic gold medalist charged on 7 counts for participation in D.C. riots; School leaders concernced over push to re-open

GREENVILLE, NC – Following Governor Cooper’s executive orders where North Carolina still remains under restrictions due to COVID-19, it is with heavy hearts that the PirateFest Planning Committee announces PirateFest 2021 scheduled to take place April 9th–10th in Uptown Greenville is officially canceled.

“While we are saddened that we will not be able to produce this amazing community festival, we know the safety of our citizens, vendors, and entertainers are the priority,” stated Holly Garriott, Executive Director of Emerge Gallery and Co-Producer of PirateFest. “We are already planning for 2022, and transferring our efforts to making next year’s festival the best yet.”