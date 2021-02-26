WNCT NOW Evening: Latest state COVID-19 metrics; Chick-fil-a experiencing nation-wide outages for credit card payments

WNCT
by: Emily Cervarich
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Join 9OYS’ Emily Cervarich for all the latest top stories nationwide and here in the east.
SEE MORE:
COVID-19 in NC: Hospitalizations drop by 1,900 over last 30 days
https://www.wnct.com/news/national/costco-to-raise-starting-hourly-wage-to-16-end-hazard-pay/
Costco to pay $16/hour, more than Walmart, Amazon and Target
Landlord accused of kidnapping tenants to evict them
Electric companies hope ‘Connect to Save’ Initiative will help customers save on energy costs
Chick-fil-A locations experiencing outage, taking cash payments only
WNCT-TV