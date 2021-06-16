WNCT NOW: Live from Big Rock Day 3; NCDHHS extends at-home COVID testing to all

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - Bessemer City police officers shot and killed a man during a foot chase after attempting to serve a felony warrant Wednesday morning, according to the Bessemer City Police Department and the North Carolina SBI.

Authorities said the incident began around 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, in the 100 block of Sunset Lane when uniformed patrol officers attempted to serve an arrest warrant on two wanted suspects.