WNCT NOW: N.C. eviction moratorium to expire Thursday; Check out our list of local 4th of July celebrations

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Join 9OYS digital reporter Emily Cervarich for this WNCT NOW update with all your local top and trending headlines.

N.C. evictions moratorium to end July 1 after state members reject extension
No sign of last missing tuber in Dan River as search hits 2-week mark, declared a recovery mission; ‘Nothing was overlooked, and we did exhaust all resources’
Storm Team 9 Forecast: Cold front approaching; monitoring the tropics
City of Greenville to host Fourth of July event after over year of restrictions
Fourth of July fireworks and other celebrations in Eastern North Carolina
Get out the bug spray! North Carolina makes list of extreme mosquito activity on July 4th weekend
Summerfield man credits Apple Watch feature with saving his life

