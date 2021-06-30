WNCT NOW: N.C. eviction moratorium to expire Thursday; Check out our list of local 4th of July celebrations

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A report published on Wednesday shows COVID-19 transmission within North Carolina schools is low and best mitigated by mask wearing.

The ABC Science Collaborative analysis led by researchers at Duke University and the University of North Carolina School of Medicine found that about 1 in 2,800 K-12 students who were in school buildings became infected with COVID-19 during school. Of the 864,515 students and 160,549 staff members analyzed, 308 pupils and 55 employees acquired COVID-19 from school.