WNCT wins RTDNA, AP awards

A special congratulations to everyone here at WNCT!

Saturday afternoon at the RTDNA of the Carolinas and AP awards WNCT brought home four awards.

Including first place for our coverage of the Aftermath of Hurricane Florence and second place for our coverage of the passing of Congressman Walter B. Jones.

Our Brian Bailey won Sportscaster of the Year.

And we also brought home second place for our First Alert Weather team’s documentary Hurricane Florence: A Thousand Miles.

