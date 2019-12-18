Woman charged with identity theft, credit card fraud in Onslow Co.

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A woman has been charged with identity theft and credit card fraud in Onslow County.

44-year-old, Frances Banaszkiewicz of Sneads Ferry was arrested on Monday.

Banaszkiewicz was charged with identity theft and credit card fraud.

She is currently at the Onslow Detention Center under a $5,000 bond.

On October 24 Onslow County Sheriff’s Office took a report that a victim noticed several transactions on her credit card she did not make.

Officials said, the investigation revealed that the fraudulent charges occurred after the victim purchased medications for Banaszkiewicz, who listened to the phone conversation and took note of the victim’s credit card number.

Banaszkiewicz then made several online purchases without the victim’s knowledge or permission official said.