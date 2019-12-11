Woman missing from Vanceboro

NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) A woman is missing from Vanceboro and the Craven County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance.

Katrina Marie Holland, 25, was reported missing on Tuesday.

Holland was last seen on December 6 walking on State Camp Road towards New Bern.

Holland is described as being a white female, 5’3, approximately 125lbs, last seen wearing blue pants with white stripes and a black tank top.

she also has a tattoo of a heart on her stomach and a cancer ribbon on her foot.

Anyone with information on Holland’s location is asked to contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620 or Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357.