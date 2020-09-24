Women for Trump Bus Tour comes to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The road to the White House is going through North Carolina.

A Trump family member appeared with the president’s supporters at a campaign event Wednesday in Greenville.

It’s called the Women for Trump Bus Tour.

A couple hundred people showed up in costumes with signs and MAGA gear to see President Trump’s daughter-in-law speak at the Greenville Convention Center.

Lara Trump arrived to North Carolina, her home state, on a pink bus to cheering fans.

“I love being home,” she said. “I love being back in North Carolina.”

She’s encouraging people to vote early and in person.

“We are able to go to Target, Home Depot, to the grocery store with a mask on to stay socially distanced,” she said. “We do it safely. We can also go vote in person safely.”

Her message to North Carolina voters?

“There’s only one person in this race who has proven that he can do the job that needs to be done in order to get the economy to great heights, to allow us to have low unemployment–the lowest in the history of America, rebuild and revitalize the military, keep us safe in our communities,” she said. “And it’s President Donald Trump.”

With the election coming up in less than six weeks, President Trump will be in Charlotte Thursday.