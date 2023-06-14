KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks scored all of their runs in the first four innings then used good pitching to hold Kannapolis to a 4-2 decision Tuesday at Grainger Stadium.

Danyer Cueva hit his third homer of the season, a solo shot, to give Down East a 1-0 lead in the first inning. A groundout by Konner Piotto scored Cameron Cauley in the second for a 2-0 lead. JoJo Blackmon later hit his seventh double of the season to drive in another run to make it 3-0.

The Wood Ducks (34-20), who now lead the Carolina League North Division by five games after the Carolina Mudcats lost their seventh straight Tuesday, built on that lead in the fourth. After Kannapolis got a run in the top half of the inning, Ian Moller hit a solo homer, his third, to push the lead back to 4-1.

Down East hosts Kannapolis again Wednesday at noon as part of Winning Wednesday.