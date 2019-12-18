Yard waste collection and Christmas tree pickup

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) Yard waste collection normally scheduled for Wednesday, December 25th and January 1st will be collected on Thursday, December 26th and January 2nd.

The Town of Swansboro will be partnering with Pine Knoll Shores in an effort to help with their dune restoration.

Households who would like to dispose of their live Christmas trees may place them on the curbside for pick-up by the Public Works Department beginning January 3rd through January 15th.

Trees may also be dropped off at the Public Works Facility on Fifth Street at the designated area Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. until January 15th.

If anyone would like to drop off their tree Saturday or Sunday, they must place them on the left side of the entrance gate.

All trees must be cleared of wire, tinsel, and any other man-made material.