Young Professionals of Pitt County donate over $13,000 to Vidant Cancer Care

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Young Professionals of Pitt County recently hosted the 4th Annual “Wiggin’ Out for Charity” event benefiting Vidant Cancer Care.

The event was designed to provide an opportunity for young professionals, citizens and community leaders to come together to raise funds and awareness for Vidant Cancer Care at the Eddie and Jo Allison Smith tower, which opened in 2018.

From corporate and individual sponsorships to ticket and table sales, the Young Professionals raised a total of $13,152.83 to donate to Vidant Cancer Care programs and services.

Travis Albea, Young Professionals Chairman says, “Cancer is a terrible disease that has affected us all in some meaningful fashion. Our community is incredibly fortunate to have Vidant’s cancer center right here, close to home.“However, despite the cancer center’s construction having been completed, its goal of providing world-class services to its patients continues. I am incredibly proud of the Young Professionals of Pitt County, along with our community partners, for supporting the mission and continued efforts of Vidant Cancer Care.”

The event, emceed by WNCT news anchor Brian Bailey, featured guest remarks from Dr. Vijay Chaudhary, director of Vidant Regional Oncology and Vidant Cancer Outpatient Clinical Services, Dr. Mary Raab, honorary chair of the cancer campaign, and patient speaker, Jennifer Adams.