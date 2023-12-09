CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — A year later and the problem persists for Tarboro.

Mount Airy’s defense was just too good … again.

The Granite Bears’ tough defense held Tarboro’s dynamic offense scoreless in the second half. Mario Revels sealed it with a dramatic 89-yard touchdown run to start the fourth quarter in a 21-3 victory in the Class 1-A state title game Saturday at Kenan Stadium at the University of North Carolina.

CLICK HERE to see stats, scoring and more

Mount Airy (16-0) has now won 30 straight games dating back to last season. It was the first setback for Tarboro (13-1) since its 20-7 loss to the Granite Bears in last season’s Class 1-A title game at NC State.

It’s also the ninth state title for Mount Airy. Tarboro is now 9-6 in state title games.

(Zach Kaplan, WNCT photo)

The Vikings’ famed Tarboro T offense came into the game with three 1,000-yard running backs for the first time in program history in junior fullback Mason Satterfield and sophomore running backs Kamerin McDowell-Moore and Caiden Everette. The trio had also rushed for 54 touchdowns.

However, it was Mount Airy’s defense, which pitched nine shutouts in 15 games this season, that rose to the occasion. Tarboro finished with a first-half field goal and 66 total yards of overall offense. The Granite Bears’ defense came into Saturday’s game giving up an average of 145.9 yards with 39 sacks.

It was a defensive-dominated first half as Tarboro held its own despite being outgained 124-55 on offense. Oscar Perez Gaspar’s 39-yard field goal with 9:18 left in the first half gave the Vikings a 3-0 lead.

FINAL: Mount Airy 21, Tarboro 3. Vikings fall in the rematch and the Granite Bears are 1A state champs for the second straight year.



Vikings finish the year 13-1 and state runner-up https://t.co/stUvYjX0jh pic.twitter.com/M3OQ8mTKsP — Zach Kaplan (@Zach_Kaplan5) December 9, 2023

Mount Airy took the lead for good on its second drive of the second half. Virginia Tech recruit Tyler Mason took a pitch from quarterback Ian Gallimore and ran in from 12 yards out for a 7-3 lead. While both defenses continued their bend-but-not-break play through the rest of the third, the first play of the fourth quarter by the Granite Bears sealed it.

Tarboro had Mount Airy pinned just outside its 10-yard-line to end the third. However, Mario Revels put the game away with an explosive 89-yard scoring run around the left side. He was so fast in outracing the Vikings’ defenders that he cramped up in the final 20 yards on the way to the touchdown.

That gave the Granite Bears a 14-3 lead and all the needed momentum.

Tarboro had one last chance to break through on the next series but Mount Airy stuffed the Vikings again. Vikings quarterback Omarion Lewis, who will play at East Carolina University in the fall, showed his frustration when he was nearly tackled in the end zone. He tossed the ball out of the end zone and the Vikings later punted.

Mount Airy scored its final touchdown on a fourth-down play when Gallimore drifted back and lofted a touchdown in the corner to Blake Hawks.

Game MVP: Tyler Mason

Mount Airy MOP Defensive Player: Ian Gallimore

Mount Airy MOP Offensive Player: Mario Revels

Tarboro MOP Defensive Player: Isaiah Jones

Tarboro MOP Offensive Player: Kamrin McDowell-Moore