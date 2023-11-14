NCHSAA Week 1 state playoffs scores
NCHSAA Week 2 state playoff scores
All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated otherwise
NC High School Athletic Association State Football Playoffs
Class 1-A East
No. 1 Tarboro 36, No. 9 Southeast Halifax 0
No. 13 East Bladen 47, No. 12 Rosewood 14
No. 6 Wilson Prep 42, No. 3 North Moore 15
No. 2 West Columbus 42, No. 7 Lakewood 0
Nov. 24 games
No. 13 East Bladen at No. 1 Tarboro
No. 6 Wilson Prep at No. 2 West Columbus
Class 1-A state playoff bracket
Class 2-A East
No. 1 Clinton 42, No. 24 Southeast Alamance 7
No. 4 Nash Central 71. Mp. 12 Hertford County 68
No. 6 Whiteville 44, No. 3 SouthWest Edgecombe 8
=====
No. 2 Northeastern 62, No. 7 Princeton 53
Nov. 24 games
No. 4 Nash Central at No. 1 Clinton
No. 6 Whiteville at No. 2 Northeastern
Class 2-A state playoff bracket
Class 3-A East
No. 1 Havelock 20, No. 25 J.H. Rose 6
=====
No. 13 Northern Nash 45, No. 5 Scotland County 44
No. 3 Southern Alamance 47, No. 27 Terry Sanford 21
=====
No. 2 71st 48, No. 7 Fike 0
Nov. 24 games
No. 13 Northern Nash at No. 1 Havelock
No. 3 Southern Alamance at No. 2 71st
Class 3-A state playoffs bracket
Class 4-A East
No. 2 Cleveland 56, No. 10 New Bern 13
Class 4-A state playoffs bracket
NC Independent Schools Athletic Association State Football Playoffs
State title: Rocky Mount Academy 38, Wayne Christian School 32 at Parrott Academy