NCHSAA Week 1 state playoffs scores

NCHSAA Week 2 state playoff scores

All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated otherwise

NC High School Athletic Association State Football Playoffs

Class 1-A East

No. 1 Tarboro 36, No. 9 Southeast Halifax 0

=====

No. 13 East Bladen 47, No. 12 Rosewood 14

=====

No. 6 Wilson Prep 42, No. 3 North Moore 15

=====

No. 2 West Columbus 42, No. 7 Lakewood 0

=====

Nov. 24 games

No. 13 East Bladen at No. 1 Tarboro

No. 6 Wilson Prep at No. 2 West Columbus

Class 1-A state playoff bracket

=====

Class 2-A East

No. 1 Clinton 42, No. 24 Southeast Alamance 7

====

No. 4 Nash Central 71. Mp. 12 Hertford County 68

=====

No. 6 Whiteville 44, No. 3 SouthWest Edgecombe 8

=====

No. 2 Northeastern 62, No. 7 Princeton 53

=====

Nov. 24 games

No. 4 Nash Central at No. 1 Clinton

No. 6 Whiteville at No. 2 Northeastern

Class 2-A state playoff bracket

=====

Class 3-A East

No. 1 Havelock 20, No. 25 J.H. Rose 6

=====

No. 13 Northern Nash 45, No. 5 Scotland County 44

=====

No. 3 Southern Alamance 47, No. 27 Terry Sanford 21

=====

No. 2 71st 48, No. 7 Fike 0

Nov. 24 games

No. 13 Northern Nash at No. 1 Havelock

No. 3 Southern Alamance at No. 2 71st

Class 3-A state playoffs bracket

=====

Class 4-A East

No. 2 Cleveland 56, No. 10 New Bern 13

Class 4-A state playoffs bracket

=====

NC Independent Schools Athletic Association State Football Playoffs

State title: Rocky Mount Academy 38, Wayne Christian School 32 at Parrott Academy

NCISAA state playoffs bracket