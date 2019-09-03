1  of  22
Closings
Arapahoe Charter School Arendell Parrott Academy Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain - Carteret and Craven Counties Dare County Schools Hertford County Public Schools Hyde County Government Hyde County Schools Ignite Innovation Academy- Pitt Living Water Christian School Mid-Atlantic Christian University Mt. Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune NC Wesleyan College - Goldsboro North Carolina Wesleyan College Onslow County Schools Pamlico Christian Academy Pamlico Community College Pamlico County Schools Pocosin Innovative Charter The Epiphany School of Global Studies Tiller Charter School University of Mount Olive/Mt Olive

State of Emergency, evacuations across ENC due to Dorian

Tracking Dorian

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) WNCT brings you the latest on State of Emergency and evacuations due to Dorian.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV