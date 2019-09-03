State of Emergency, evacuations across ENC due to Dorian

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) WNCT brings you the latest on State of Emergency and evacuations due to Dorian.
- Mandatory evacuation, State of Emergency issued for North Topsail Beach
- Mandatory evacuation, State of Emergency issued for Cape Carteret
- Mandatory evacuation, State of Emergency for Atlantic Beach
- State of Emergency issued for Burgaw
- Craven County declares State of Emergency in preparation for Dorian
- State of Emergency issued for Dare County
- Outer Banks order mandatory evacuations as Dorian track targets NC coast
- City of New Bern declares State of Emergency due to Hurricane Dorian
- State of Emergency declared for Havelock
- State of Emergency issued for Onslow County
- State of Emergency issued for Jacksonville
- State of Emergency, voluntary evacuation issued for Morehead City
- Currituck County issues State of Emergency, evacuation order for Outer Banks
- State of Emergency declared for Richlands
- Duplin County issues State of Emergency
- State of Emergency issued for Town of Maysville
- Carteret County issues mandatory evacuation, State of Emergency
- Gov. Cooper issues mandatory evacuation for all N.C. barrier islands
- Washington Co. declares State of Emergency due to Hurricane Dorian
- Surf City announces mandatory evacuations for residents, visitors ahead of Dorian
- State of Emergency, voluntary evacuation for Swansboro
- Pamlico County issues voluntary evacuation
- Mandatory evacuation orders issued for Corolla and Carova in OBX
- Tyrrell County has issued a State of Emergency
- The Hyde County Board of Commissioners have ordered a mandatory evacuation of all Hyde County residents in advance of Hurricane Dorian that will go into effect on Wednesday at 5:00 am
- Pollocksville issues a State of Emergency
- A State of Emergency has been issued for Martin County and goes into effect Wednesday noon.
- The Pitt County Board of Commissioners has issued a declaration of a State of Emergency for all unincorporated areas of Pitt County, effective 5:00 pm on Wednesday. The declaration does not mandate evacuation orders, implement curfew times, or prohibit the sale of alcohol, dangerous weapons, or gasoline. Additionally, no areas have been identified as having restricted access to the general public.
- A State of Emergency will take effect in Lenoir County Wednesday at noon.