Craven County opening emergency shelters for people living in low lying areas prone to flooding

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials across the east are getting ready for Isaias, including those in Craven County.

Since March teams have been planning and preparing for any storms or hurricanes.

They are prepring for the worst but hoping for the best.

Leaders are recommending people take all necessary precautions ahead of Isaias, while keeping COVID-19 in mind.

Officials would like to remind people to add some items to emergency kits this year.

This includes alcohol based hand sanitizers, liquid soap and multiple face coverings for each family member.

The pandemic is impacting the way emergency management and shelters operate.

Members of the shelter team have locations and personnel ready to open at 6PM Monday.

The shetlers include Havelock High School (101 Webb Blvd, Havelock) Ben D. Quinn Elementary (4275 Martin Luther King Blvd, New Bern) which is pet friendly and Vanceboro Farm Life Elementary (2000 Farm Life Ave, Vanceboro).

“I think it is important for people to realize that the capacity that shelters normally have are not going to be the same. So we would certainly encourage everyone to try to make a plan to stay with family or friends inland and to talk to them first about their risks about spreading COVID for the household members, how they can keep each other safe,” says Amber Parker, a spokesperson for Craven County.

Officials say preparing earlier rather than later is important and to have a plan ready.

Craven County’s website, Facebook and Twitter accounts will also post Isaias updates.